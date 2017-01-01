Mini Mediterranean Pizzas

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 pizza)
Health.com
March 2016

A quick lunch or dinner is just 20 minutes away with these delicious mini pizzas.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup grape tomatoes
  • 1 garlic clove, sliced
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 6-inch whole-wheat pitas
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 1/4 cup halved, pitted kalamata olives
  • 1/4 cup roasted bell peppers, sliced
  • 1 cup baby arugula

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 274
  • Fat per serving 8.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 17mg
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Sugars per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Sodium per serving 608mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 2

Crush tomatoes with garlic and black pepper in a small bowl.

Step 3

Arrange 4 pitas on a large rimmed baking sheet; brush both sides of pita with oil. Top pitas with equal amounts of the tomato mixture, feta, olives, and bell peppers.

Step 4

Bake 7-8 minutes or until edges are golden.

Step 5

Remove pitas from oven; top each with 1/4 cup arugula.

Step 6

Drizzle with additional oil, if desired. Serve.

