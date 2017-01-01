- Calories per serving 360
- Fat per serving 17.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 7.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 51mg
- Protein per serving 17.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32g
- Sugars per serving 1g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Sodium per serving 322mg
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, and Chicken Sausage Pizza
Delicious mozzarella: check. Sausage: check. Spicy tomato sauce: check. Resistant starch: check! Finally, even dieters can have an amazing, pizzeria-style pie at home.
How to Make It
Position one oven rack in middle of oven and another on the lowest setting. Place a flat baking sheet on the bottom rack. Preheat oven to 475°.
Roll dough into a large, thin oval (about 18 inches long). Brush oil over dough.
Remove preheated baking sheet from oven. Slide dough onto sheet and return to bottom rack. Bake for 8 minutes, then remove crust from oven.
Meanwhile, clean hands, crush tomatoes, crushed red pepper, oregano, and 1/4 cup basil in a medium bowl.
Spread suace in an even layer over crust, leaving a 1/4-inch border. Top with mozzarella and sausage. Bake on middle rack an additional 10 minutes or until crust is golden brown and cheese melts. Sprinkle with remaining basil; cut into 12 slices or wedges and serve.