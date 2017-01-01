Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, and Chicken Sausage Pizza

How to Make It

Step 1 Position one oven rack in middle of oven and another on the lowest setting. Place a flat baking sheet on the bottom rack. Preheat oven to 475°.

Step 2 Roll dough into a large, thin oval (about 18 inches long). Brush oil over dough.

Step 3 Remove preheated baking sheet from oven. Slide dough onto sheet and return to bottom rack. Bake for 8 minutes, then remove crust from oven.

Step 4 Meanwhile, clean hands, crush tomatoes, crushed red pepper, oregano, and 1/4 cup basil in a medium bowl.