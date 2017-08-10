Chocolate Brownie Bites  

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 12 serving (1 serving: 1 brownie bite)
December 2011

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 3 ounces semisweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 2 teaspoons espresso powder, dissolved in 1 tablespoon warm water
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 3 tablespoons light brown sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 111
  • Fat per serving 6.1g (sat 3.7g, mono 1.1g, poly 0.2g)
  • Cholesterol per serving 23mg
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Sugars per serving 9g
  • Fiber per serving 0g
  • Sodium per serving 8mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a mini muffin pan with cooking spray and set aside. Melt chocolate and butter in a small saucepan over low heat, stirring until smooth. Remove from heat, transfer to a medium bowl and add dissolved espresso and vanilla.

Step 2

Add flour to chocolate mixture and stir well. Add egg and stir to incorporate. Add sugars and stir until smooth. Spoon batter evenly into prepared pan. Bake until just cooked through and tops are smooth and slightly puffy, 10–12 minutes.

Step 3

Cool completely (as bites cool, they will collapse and tops will invert) and enjoy.

