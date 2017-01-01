Potato Canapés Stuffed with Sour Cream and Smoked Trout

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes about 16 canapés (1 serving: 4 canapés)
Elegant enough for a fancy cocktail party, we love that these potatoes take less than 30 minutes to make. The trout filling is the perfect interplay of salty and creamy.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 pound mini red potatoes (about 8)
  • 3 ounces pepper-crusted smoked trout, flaked
  • 2 tablespoons light mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon reduced calorie sour cream
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons chopped chives, plus more for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 136
  • Sugars per serving 5.7g (sat 1.5g, mono 0.7g, poly 1.4g)
  • Cholesterol per serving 29mg
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Sugars per serving 1g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Sodium per serving 396mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place potatoes in a steamer and steam until tender but not mushy, 18–20 minutes. Cool, then halve.

Step 2

Using the small side of a melon baller, carefully scoop out the centers of the potato halves and discard or reserve for another use.

Step 3

Combine trout, mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon juice, and chives in a bowl.

Step 4

Place potato halves on a large plate or platter. Scoop about 1½ teaspoons trout mixture into each hollowed-out potato half and sprinkle with some chopped chives.

