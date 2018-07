Smoky Oven-Baked Potato Chips

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2 Using a mandolin slicer or sharp knife, slice potatoes into 1⁄8-inch-thick rounds. Pat dry on layers of paper towels to absorb as much moisture as possible.

Step 3 Toss potato slices with oil in a large bowl, then toss with smoked paprika, 1⁄2 teaspoon salt, and pepper; arrange in a single layer on baking sheets.

Step 4 Bake until browned and potato edges lift slightly from baking sheets, 20–25 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt.