Pecan Blondies

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°. Coat an 8-inch square baking pan with cooking spray; line with parchment (to overhang on two sides) and lightly coat parchment.

Step 2 Combine flour, 1/2 cup oats, sugar, and salt in the bowl of a food processor; pulse until oats are finely ground. Add butter, oil, juice, egg, and vanilla; pulse until combined.