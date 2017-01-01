- Calories per serving 335
- Fat per serving 11.7g (sat 4.3g, mono 5.2g, poly 0.6g)
- Cholesterol per serving 81mg
- Protein per serving 30g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23g
- Sugars per serving 2g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Sodium per serving 581mg
Roast Beef Tenderloin With Rosemary Roasted Potatoes
Classic and satisfying, a Sunday roast fills your house with the most amazing aroma. We promise that this will become a family favorite.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°. toss potatoes with 1 tablespoon oil and rosemary on a rimmed baking sheet; season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper. roast 10 minutes. (potatoes will roast 45-60 minutes total.)
Meanwhile, finely chop garlic; sprinkle with 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. using flat edge of knife, smash salt and garlic to form a paste. transfer to a bowl; combine with 1 teaspoon oil and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper. rub beef with mixture.
Heat a large skillet over high heat. add beef to skillet, turning occasionally, until browned all over, 5-8 minutes. remove baking sheet from oven; nestle beef among potatoes. (reserve skillet.) roast beef with potatoes until internal temperature reaches 125°, about 30-35 minutes. transfer roast to a cutting board to rest; continue roasting potatoes until tender, about 10 minutes.
Return reserved skillet to heat; add broth, stirring to loosen browned bits. simmer until reduced by half, 5-8 minutes. Whisk together cornstarch and red wine; add to skillet. simmer until thickened, 2 minutes. remove from heat and swirl in butter; season with remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt and 1⁄8 teaspoon pepper. slice roast and serve with potatoes and sauce.