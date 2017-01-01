Roast Beef Tenderloin With Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour
Yield
Makes 8 servings (1 serving: 4 ounces beef, 2 1/2 ounces potatoes, 2 tablespoons sauce)
Health.com

Classic and satisfying, a Sunday roast fills your house with the most amazing aroma. We promise that this will become a family favorite.

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds baby red potatoes, halved
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil, plus 1 teaspoon
  • 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary
  • 1 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, plus 1/8 teaspoon
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 (2 1/2-pound) center-cut beef tenderloin, trimmed
  • 1 (14.5-ounces)reduced-sodium beef broth
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1/2 cup dry red wine
  • 1 tablespoon cold butter

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 335
  • Fat per serving 11.7g (sat 4.3g, mono 5.2g, poly 0.6g)
  • Cholesterol per serving 81mg
  • Protein per serving 30g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Sugars per serving 2g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Sodium per serving 581mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°. toss potatoes with 1 tablespoon oil and rosemary on a rimmed baking sheet; season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper. roast 10 minutes. (potatoes will roast 45-60 minutes total.)

Step 2

Meanwhile, finely chop garlic; sprinkle with 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. using flat edge of knife, smash salt and garlic to form a paste. transfer to a bowl; combine with 1 teaspoon oil and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper. rub beef with mixture.

Step 3

Heat a large skillet over high heat. add beef to skillet, turning occasionally, until browned all over, 5-8 minutes. remove baking sheet from oven; nestle beef among potatoes. (reserve skillet.) roast beef with potatoes until internal temperature reaches 125°, about 30-35 minutes. transfer roast to a cutting board to rest; continue roasting potatoes until tender, about 10 minutes.

Step 4

Return reserved skillet to heat; add broth, stirring to loosen browned bits. simmer until reduced by half, 5-8 minutes. Whisk together cornstarch and red wine; add to skillet. simmer until thickened, 2 minutes. remove from heat and swirl in butter; season with remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt and 1⁄8 teaspoon pepper. slice roast and serve with potatoes and sauce.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up