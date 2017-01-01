Butternut Squash Soup

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Total Time
35 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (1 serving: about 1 cup)
December 2011

Creamy, comforting, and packed with beta-carotene, this soup makes a deliciously light lunch or a perfect start to a warming meal.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for serving
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper, plus more for serving
  • 1 tablespoon chopped ginger
  • 1 small butternut squash (1 1/2 pounds), peeled, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 quart low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 148
  • Fat per serving 7g (sat 1g, mono 4.9g, poly 0.8g)
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Protein per serving 4mg
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Sugars per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Sodium per serving 78mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 6-8 minutes. Add coriander, crushed red pepper, and ginger; cook, stirring, 1 minute. Stir in squash, broth, and lemon juice; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook 10 minutes or until squash is tender.

Step 2

Working in batches, transfer soup to a blender and blend until smooth (or blend in the pan with an immersion blender). To serve, drizzle soup with a small amount of olive oil and sprinkle with crushed red pepper, if desired.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

