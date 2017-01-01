Mini Corn and Feta Muffins

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 10 servings (1 serving: 2 muffins)
Health.com
December 2011

These savory muffins get a flavor kick from feta cheese and buttermilk. They’re easy to whip up on a weeknight and go perfectly with our Mexican Mole Chile.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup cornmeal
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
  • 1/3 cup buttermilk
  • 2 tablespoons melted butter
  • 1 large egg white
  • 1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 1/2 cup thawed corn kernels
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 107
  • Fat per serving 4g (sat 2.4g, mono 1.2g, poly 0.3g)
  • Cholesterol per serving 11mg
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 15g
  • Sugars per serving 2g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Sodium per serving 178mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Whisk together flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl; make a well in center of mixture. Combine buttermilk, butter, and egg white in a small bowl; add to flour mixture, stirring until just moist. Fold in feta and corn.

Step 3

Coat a 20-cup mini muffin pan with cooking spray. Spoon batter into prepared pan; bake

Step 4

for 10–12 minutes or until muffins spring back when touched lightly in center. Remove muffins from pan immediately; place on a wire rack. Serve warm.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

