Layered Spicy Black Bean and Cheddar Dip

Prep Time
20 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
Make 8 servings (1 serving: 1/2 cup dip and 5 chips)
Health.com
December 2011

This is the ultimate “wow” party dip, especially for game day! It’s super-flavorful, filling, and makes for a stunning presentation.

Ingredients

  • 1 medium avocado, pitted (about 1 cup mashed)
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon lime zest
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper, divided
  • 1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 teaspoon Tabasco
  • 1/3 cup chopped red onion, divided
  • 1 cup jarred salsa
  • 1 cup reduced-fat sour cream
  • 1/4 cup chopped tomato
  • 1/4 cup chopped scallions
  • Large bag of tortilla chips for serving (such as Food Should Taste Good)
Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 199
  • Fat per serving 9.6g (sat 2.9g, mono 4.9g, poly 1.1g)
  • Cholesterol per serving 12mg
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Sugars per serving 2g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Sodium per serving 345mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Mash avocado, lime juice, lime zest, and half of the salt and pepper in a bowl; set aside.

Step 2

Mash beans, Tabasco, and remaining salt and pepper in another bowl.

Step 3

Place black bean mixture on the bottom of a 4-cup crock or glass bowl. Layer avocado mash on top of beans, then sprinkle with 1⁄4 cup of the red onion. Top with salsa, then with sour cream. Top with chopped tomato, scallions, and remaining red onion.

Step 4

Serve dip with tortilla chips.

The Carblovers Diet Cookbook

