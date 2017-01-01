Layered Spicy Black Bean and Cheddar Dip

Mash avocado, lime juice, lime zest, and half of the salt and pepper in a bowl; set aside.

Step 3

Place black bean mixture on the bottom of a 4-cup crock or glass bowl. Layer avocado mash on top of beans, then sprinkle with 1⁄4 cup of the red onion. Top with salsa, then with sour cream. Top with chopped tomato, scallions, and remaining red onion.