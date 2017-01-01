- Calories per serving 199
- Fat per serving 9.6g (sat 2.9g, mono 4.9g, poly 1.1g)
- Cholesterol per serving 12mg
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23g
- Sugars per serving 2g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Sodium per serving 345mg
Layered Spicy Black Bean and Cheddar Dip
This is the ultimate “wow” party dip, especially for game day! It’s super-flavorful, filling, and makes for a stunning presentation.
How to Make It
Step 1
Mash avocado, lime juice, lime zest, and half of the salt and pepper in a bowl; set aside.
Step 2
Mash beans, Tabasco, and remaining salt and pepper in another bowl.
Step 3
Place black bean mixture on the bottom of a 4-cup crock or glass bowl. Layer avocado mash on top of beans, then sprinkle with 1⁄4 cup of the red onion. Top with salsa, then with sour cream. Top with chopped tomato, scallions, and remaining red onion.
Step 4
Serve dip with tortilla chips.
The Carblovers Diet Cookbook