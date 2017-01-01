Walnut Mini Cupcakes with Orange Cream Cheese Frosting

How to Make It

Step 1 MAKE CUPCAKES:

Step 2 Preheat oven to 350° and coat four 12-cup mini muffin tins with cooking spray.

Step 3 Combine dates, brown sugar, molasses, butter, and 1 cup water in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Cover and bring to a boil. When mixture comes to a boil, remove from heat, transfer to a heatproof bowl, and allow to come to room temperature, about 45 minutes.

Step 4 Combine flours, baking soda, and salt in a small bowl. Set aside.

Step 5 When date mixture has cooled, place in a blender or food processor; process until smooth.

Step 6 Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Add egg and vanilla; beat well. Add the dry ingredients in two parts; stir until incorporated, but do not overmix. Stir in the walnuts.

Step 7 Carefully spoon batter into prepared cupcake tins, filling each cup about 3⁄4 full. Bake for 10–12 minutes, or until a cake tester or knife inserted into center of cupcake comes out clean.

Step 8 Cool cupcakes in the tins for 15 minutes. Remove from the tins and cool completely on a wire rack.

Step 9 MAKE FROSTING:

Step 10 Beat cream cheese and butter with an electric mixer on medium speed in a large bowl until smooth, about 3 minutes.

Step 11 Add sugar, orange juice, orange zest, and vanilla; beat until creamy.

Step 12 When cupcakes have cooled, decorate with frosting and sprinkle tops generously with walnuts. (Use frosting immediately, or cover and refrigerate for up to 2 hours, but no longer, before using.)

