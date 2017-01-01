How to Make It

Step 1 Remove polenta from casing, cut into ten 1⁄2-inch slices (cakes), and pat dry with paper towels.

Step 2 Brush both sides of polenta cakes with oil, and set aside.

Step 3 Heat a grill pan over high heat until hot. Lay polenta cakes in one layer on the pan; grill for 8–10 minutes on each side or until both sides are golden and crunchy and have grill marks.

Step 4 Remove cakes from the grill pan and let cool on a wire rack. Preheat the oven to 350°.

Step 5 Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray. Arrange the grilled polenta cakes on the baking sheet. Place 1 tablespoon of tomato sauce on each slice, then add 1–2 teaspoons Parmesan to each. Bake for 15 minutes.