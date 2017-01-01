Grilled Polenta Cakes

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
31 Mins
Total Time
36 Mins
Yield
Makes 10 servings (1 serving: 1 cake)
Cristina Ferrare
December 2011

Cristina Ferrare is a New York Times best-selling author and host of her own cooking show, Cristina Ferrare’s Big Bowl of Love, on OWN (the Oprah Winfrey Network). She has a home decor company, Ferrare with Company, and a retail shop, Marquette Home.

Ingredients

  • 1 (18-ounce) tube polenta
  • 1/4 cup virgin olive oil
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup of your favorite tomato sauce
  • 1/2 cup freshly shredded Parmesan cheese (you may have some left over)
  • 1/4 cup whole basil leaves
  • Pinch of koser salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 116
  • Fat per serving 7g (sat 1.5g, mono 4.6g, poly 0.7g)
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10g
  • Sugars per serving 1g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Iron per serving 0mg
  • Sodium per serving 387mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Remove polenta from casing, cut into ten 1⁄2-inch slices (cakes), and pat dry with paper towels.

Step 2

Brush both sides of polenta cakes with oil, and set aside.

Step 3

Heat a grill pan over high heat until hot. Lay polenta cakes in one layer on the pan; grill for 8–10 minutes on each side or until both sides are golden and crunchy and have grill marks.

Step 4

Remove cakes from the grill pan and let cool on a wire rack. Preheat the oven to 350°.

Step 5

Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray. Arrange the grilled polenta cakes on the baking sheet. Place 1 tablespoon of tomato sauce on each slice, then add 1–2 teaspoons Parmesan to each. Bake for 15 minutes.

Step 6

Garnish with basil, salt, and pepper. Serve warm.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

