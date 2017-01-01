- Calories per serving 116
- Fat per serving 7g (sat 1.5g, mono 4.6g, poly 0.7g)
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10g
- Sugars per serving 1g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Iron per serving 0mg
- Sodium per serving 387mg
Grilled Polenta Cakes
Cristina Ferrare is a New York Times best-selling author and host of her own cooking show, Cristina Ferrare’s Big Bowl of Love, on OWN (the Oprah Winfrey Network). She has a home decor company, Ferrare with Company, and a retail shop, Marquette Home.
How to Make It
Remove polenta from casing, cut into ten 1⁄2-inch slices (cakes), and pat dry with paper towels.
Brush both sides of polenta cakes with oil, and set aside.
Heat a grill pan over high heat until hot. Lay polenta cakes in one layer on the pan; grill for 8–10 minutes on each side or until both sides are golden and crunchy and have grill marks.
Remove cakes from the grill pan and let cool on a wire rack. Preheat the oven to 350°.
Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray. Arrange the grilled polenta cakes on the baking sheet. Place 1 tablespoon of tomato sauce on each slice, then add 1–2 teaspoons Parmesan to each. Bake for 15 minutes.
Garnish with basil, salt, and pepper. Serve warm.