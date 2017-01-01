- Calories per serving 227
- Fat per serving 2.4g (sat 0.3g, mono 0.6g, poly 1.1g)
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 43g
- Sugars per serving 4g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 213mg
Pearl Barley with Peas and Edamame
Candice Kumai is a healthy-lifestyle chef, author, and television host. She is the author of Pretty Delicious: Lean and Lovely Recipes for a Healthy, Happy New You, a guest judge on Iron Chef America, co-host of Lifetime television’s hit series Cook Yourself Thin, chef contributor on Cooking Channel’s Unique Eats, and an alum of Top Chef.
How to Make It
Place barley and 4 cups water in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low, and cook until water is nearly absorbed, 25–30 minutes. Stir in edamame and peas
and cook, uncovered, until barley absorbs all
of the remaining water, 5–10 minutes. Remove from heat.
Stir in spinach; set aside. Combine Worcestershire sauce, lemon zest, lemon juice, and sea salt in a small bowl, whisking well. Pour vinaigrette over barley; stir to combine. Serve warm or at room temperature.