Brown Rice Pudding

Step 1 Combine milk and brown sugar in a medium saucepan. Briefly bring to a boil, whisking; reduce to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid has reduced to 11⁄2 cups, about 10 minutes.

Step 2 Stir in rice and cook for 5–10 minutes, until some of the liquid has been absorbed. (There should still be some liquid in the pan; it will get firmer as it cools.)

Step 3 Remove from heat and cool to room temperature. Stir in cream and salt.

Step 4 Serve in bowls with fruit on top. (You can refrigerate the rice pudding overnight. If it is