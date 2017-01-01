Edamame and Pear Crostini  

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 10 servings (1 serving: 3 crostini)
Donatella Arpaia
December 2011

Donatella Arpaia is the owner of Donatella, DBar, and Kefi in New York City; and a guest judge on Food Network’s Iron Chef America and The Next Iron Chef. She is also a regular contributor on the Today show; and is the author of Donatella Cooks: Simple Food Made Glamorous.

Ingredients

  • 1 (16-ounce) bag frozen shelled edamame
  • 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 cup chopped fresh mint, plus additional for garnish
  • 1/2 cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 (12-ounce) baguette, thinly sliced
  • 1-2 large Bartlett pears, peeled and diced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 241
  • Fat per serving 8.9g (sat 1.7g, mono 4.4g, poly 0.6g)
  • Cholesterol per serving 16mg
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Sugars per serving 2g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 445mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2

Cook edamame in salted boiling water for 10 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon, and place in ice water; drain. Set aside 1⁄4 cup whole edamame; process the remainder in a food processor until coarsely chopped. Combine mashed edamame with reserved whole edamame, 3 tablespoons oil, 1 cup mint, cheese, salt, and pepper.

Step 3

Place baguette slices on a baking sheet, brush lightly with remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and bake for 10 minutes. Top each baguette slice with 1 tablespoon edamame mixture and 2 teaspoons pear. Garnish with additional mint, if desired.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

