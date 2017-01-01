Quick Chicken Mole  

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (1 serving:1/6 chicken with sauce)
Carla Hall
December 2011

Carla Hall is the owner and executive chef of Alchemy Caterers in Washington, D.C., which features savory and sweet artisanal baked goods; she’s also a co-host of ABC’s The Chew; and a season-five finalist on Bravo’s Top Chef.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons gound cumin
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes
  • 1 (4-ounce) can diced green chiles
  • 1 teaspoon tahini
  • 3 ounces chopped dark chocolate
  • 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
  • 1 rotisserie chicken, divided into 6 pieces, warmed
  • 1/2 avocado, pitted and sliced
  • 1 tomato, diced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 354
  • per serving 17.2g (sat 5.7g, mono 6.2g, poly 3.6g)
  • Cholesterol per serving 85mg
  • Protein per serving 31g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Sugars per serving 11g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 648mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil over medium heat in a large saucepan. Add onion; cook for 3 minutes or until translucent. Add garlic; cook for 1 minute. Stir in cumin, cinnamon, salt, and pepper; cook for 1 minute.

Step 2

Add canned diced tomatoes and chiles to saucepan; simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in tahini and chocolate until melted. Stir in chopped cilantro; remove from heat and cool slightly. Process in a blender or food processor for 30 seconds or until smooth. (Add some water if sauce is too thick.) Spoon sauce over chicken. Serve with avocado and tomato.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

