Prosciutto, Pear, and Blue Cheese Sushi

Prep Time
20 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (1 serving: 1 roll)
Cat Cora
December 2011

Cat Cora is the first and only female Iron Chef and author of Cat Cora’s Classics with a Twist and Cat Cora’s Kitchen. Cat Cora is also a busy mom of four young boys and the president and founder of the not-for-profit organization, Chefs for Humanity, whose mission is to reduce hunger worldwide.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups cooked brown rice
  • 4 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3 tablespoons pine nuts
  • 4 sheets nori (seaweed)
  • 4 slices prosciutto
  • 2 tablespoons blue cheese
  • 1/2 cup peeled, julienned pear
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic glaze

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 280
  • Fat per serving 8.4 (sat 1.9g,mono 2g, poly 2.7g)g
  • Cholesterol per serving 14mg
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 40g
  • Sugars per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 686mg

How to Make It

