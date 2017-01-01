- Calories per serving 280
- Fat per serving 8.4 (sat 1.9g,mono 2g, poly 2.7g)g
- Cholesterol per serving 14mg
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40g
- Sugars per serving 4g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 686mg
Prosciutto, Pear, and Blue Cheese Sushi
Cat Cora is the first and only female Iron Chef and author of Cat Cora’s Classics with a Twist and Cat Cora’s Kitchen. Cat Cora is also a busy mom of four young boys and the president and founder of the not-for-profit organization, Chefs for Humanity, whose mission is to reduce hunger worldwide.
How to Make It
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook