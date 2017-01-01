Barbecue Chicken Pizza  

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 5 servings (1 serving: 1/5 of pizza)
March 2016

Wolfgang Puck is the master chef/owner of over 20 fine-dining establishments and more than 80 fast cafes and bistros around the world. In addition to his impressive restaurant portfolio, Puck has established catering operations in 16 major markets. He’s also created a line of Wolfgang Puck housewares.

 

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oli
  • 1 cup thinly sliced yellow and red bell peppers
  • All-purpose flour for rolling
  • 1 pound refrigerated pizza dough
  • 1/2 cup grated mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 cup fontina cheese
  • 1 1/2 cups cooked chicken breast, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup barbecue sauce, warmed
  • 1/4 cup salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 414
  • Fat per serving 10.7(sat 4g, mono 3.3g, poly 0.8g)g
  • Cholesterol per serving 54mg
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 49g
  • Sugars per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 804mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 500°.

Step 2

 

Step 3

Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat; sauté peppers for 2 minutes. Set aside. Roll out pizza dough to a 15-inch round on a lightly floured surface; top with cheeses and sautéed peppers. Transfer to a baking pan. Bake pizza for about 12 minutes or until crust is golden brown.

Step 4

 

Step 5

Meanwhile, warm up chicken. Toss warm chicken pieces with barbecue sauce. Remove pizza from the oven; evenly arrange chicken on top. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, and top with parsley. Cut pizza into slices; serve.

Step 6

 

