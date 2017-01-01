- Calories per serving 435
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 17mg
- Protein per serving 24g
- Carbohydrate per serving 65g
- Sugars per serving 8g
- Fiber per serving 12g
- Sodium per serving 365mg
Sausage, Tomato, White Bean and Corkscrew Pasta Toss
Resistant starch: 5 grams
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat.
Step 2
Add sausage and cook until browned, 5-6 minutes.
Step 3
Add tomatoes with juices, beans, oregano, chili flakes, salt, and pepper and bring to a low boil.
Step 4
Reduce heat and cook until liquid reduces slightly, 3-4 minutes.
Step 5
Stir in pasta and heat through, 2-3 minutes.
Step 6
Divide among 4 bowls and garnish each bowl with 1 tablespoon Parmesan and 1/2 tablespoon parsley.
The CarbLovers Diet