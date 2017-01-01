- Calories per serving 434
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 55mg
- Protein per serving 29g
- Carbohydrate per serving 54g
- Sugars per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Sodium per serving 538mg
Pasta with Peas, Ham and Parmesan Cheese
Resistant starch: 4 grams
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine sour cream and peas in a small bowl.
Step 2
Cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup of the pasta water.
Step 3
Return pasta to pot and fold in sour cream mixture, ham, 3/4 cup cheese, tarragon, salt, and pepper.
Step 4
Divide among 4 bowls and garnish with additional tarragon and remaining Parmesan cheese.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook