- Calories per serving 435
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 72mg
- Protein per serving 33g
- Carbohydrate per serving 53g
- Sugars per serving 16g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Sodium per serving 615mg
Honey and Sesame-Glazed Salmon with Confetti Barley Salad
Resistant starch: 0.3 gram
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°.
Step 2
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
Step 3
Add barley, return to a boil, and boil until tender, 30 minutes. Add vegetable medley during last 3 minute of cooking. Drain, cool slightly, toss with 2 teaspoons sesame seeds and reserve.
Step 4
While barley is cooking, make salmon: Combine honey, soy sauce, sesame oil and chili flakes. Reserve 4 tablespoons of mixture. Place salmon on a baking sheet, and brush with honey-soy mixture. Bake until salmon is flaky, 15 minutes. Place reserved sauce in a small saucepan over low heat and keep warm.
Step 5
Divide barley mixture among 4 plates, top with a salmon fillet and 1 tablespoon warmed sauce, and sprinkle with scallions and remaining sesame seeds.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook