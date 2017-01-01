Hearty Chicken Posole Stew

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat oil in a 3-quart saucepan over medium heat.

Step 2 Add onions and cook until soft, 6–7 minutes.

Step 3 Add garlic and cook, stirring, an additional 2 minutes.

Step 4 Add chicken, cumin, and oregano and cook, stirring, until just cooked through, 5 minutes.

Step 5 Add broth, tomatoes, hominy, green chile, salt, and pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, skimming foam from top of soup, and simmer 10 minutes, until liquid has thickened slightly.