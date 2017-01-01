- Calories per serving 303
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 63mg
- Protein per serving 30g
- Carbohydrate per serving 26g
- Sugars per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Sodium per serving 743mg
Hearty Chicken Posole Stew
Resistant starch: 1 gram
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil in a 3-quart saucepan over medium heat.
Step 2
Add onions and cook until soft, 6–7 minutes.
Step 3
Add garlic and cook, stirring, an additional 2 minutes.
Step 4
Add chicken, cumin, and oregano and cook, stirring, until just cooked through, 5 minutes.
Step 5
Add broth, tomatoes, hominy, green chile, salt, and pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, skimming foam from top of soup, and simmer 10 minutes, until liquid has thickened slightly.
Step 6
Divide among 4 bowls and serve immediately with tortilla chips alongside, if desired.
