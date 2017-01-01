- Calories per serving 358
- Fat per serving 25g
- Saturated fat per serving 10g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 41mg
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Sugars per serving 1g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Sodium per serving 605mg
Gnocchi with Walnut-Arugula Pesto
Photo: Jim Bathie
Resistant starch: 2 grams
How to Make It
Step 1
Place 4 cups arugula, 1 cup Parmesan cheese, walnuts, salt, and pepper in a food processor and pulse until incorporated, 30 seconds. With motor running, drizzle in olive oil and water, and process until smooth, another 30 seconds, adding more water by the tablespoonful if necessary.
Step 2
Cook gnocchi according to package directions; drain. Return gnocchi to pot and add pesto.
Step 3
Divide remaining 2 cups arugula among 4 bowls and toss with the gnocchi. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan and serve immediately.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook