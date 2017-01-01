- Calories per serving 377
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 17mg
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 66g
- Sugars per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Sodium per serving 403mg
Broccoli and Cheese-Stuffed Baked Potatoes
Resistant starch: 3 grams
How to Make It
Cook potatoes:
OVEN: Preheat oven to 400°. Pierce potatoes with a fork, and wrap each in foil. Bake until tender, 1 hour.
MICROWAVE: Pierce potatoes with a fork, and wrap each in a paper towel. Place in microwave, and cook on high 8 minutes, until just tender when pierced with a fork (potatoes will continue to cook when removed from microwave).
While potatoes are cooking, make sauce:
Combine milk and flour in a small saucepan, bring to simmer, and cook, whisking, until thickened, 2–3 minutes. Add cheese, salt, pepper, and cayenne, and whisk until sauce is smooth. Continue to simmer, whisking, an additional 2 minutes.
Heat broccoli in a heat-safe dish in the microwave for 4-5 minutes, until hot.
Split cooked potatoes open with a knife. Spoon 1/2 cup broccoli into each potato, and top with 1/4 cup Cheddar sauce.