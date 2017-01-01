- Calories per serving 444
- Fat per serving 24g
- Saturated fat per serving 8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 11g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 61mg
- Protein per serving 23g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38g
- Sugars per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Sodium per serving 544mg
Bison Sliders with Guacamole
Photo: Jim Bathie
Resistant starch: 0.2 gram
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium bowl, mash avocado, sour cream, lime juice and zest, jalapeño, cilantro, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper until chunky. Press plastic wrap onto surface of guacamole and refrigerate.
Step 2
Combine bison, garlic, and remaining salt and pepper in a small bowl. Form into eight 2-ounce patties, transfer to a plate, and set aside.
Step 3
Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Grill sliders until thoroughly cooked; 4 minutes per side for medium.
Step 4
Layer one lettuce leaf, a slice of tomato, and an onion ring on bottom half of each bun and top with 2 tablespoons guacamole. Add a slider, and top with other half of bun.
The CarbLovers Diet