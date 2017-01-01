Bison Sliders with Guacamole

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, mash avocado, sour cream, lime juice and zest, jalapeño, cilantro, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper until chunky. Press plastic wrap onto surface of guacamole and refrigerate.

Step 2 Combine bison, garlic, and remaining salt and pepper in a small bowl. Form into eight 2-ounce patties, transfer to a plate, and set aside.

Step 3 Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Grill sliders until thoroughly cooked; 4 minutes per side for medium.