Grilled Cheese and Tomato on Rye

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
6 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Health.com
March 2016

Resistant starch: 2 grams

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 8 slices rye bread
  • 4 tablespoons grainy mustard
  • 8 ounces reduced-fat Cheddar cheese, sliced
  • 1 beefsteak tomato, sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 355
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 32mg
  • Protein per serving 22g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 35g
  • Sugars per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Sodium per serving 1192mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Spray a nonstick pan with cooking spay and heat over medium-high heat.

Step 2

Spread 1 tablespoon mustard on each of 4 slices of bread, then top each with 2 slices of cheese and 1 slice of tomato. Top with an additional slice of bread.

Step 3

Place sandwiches in pan, and place another pan on top of the sandwiches.

Step 4

Cook until bottoms of sandwiches are browned, 2-3 minutes. Flip and continue cooking an additional 2-3 minutes, until bread is golden and cheese is melted.

