- Calories per serving 412
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 14mg
- Protein per serving 16g
- Carbohydrate per serving 47g
- Sugars per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 12g
- Sodium per serving 572mg
CarbLovers Club Sandwich
Photo: Jim Bathie
Resistant starch: 2 grams
How to Make It
Step 1
Mash beans, garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper with a fork and reserve.
Step 2
Arrange 4 slices bread on a work surface. Spread 3 tablespoons white-bean mixture on each slice of bread.
Step 3
Top with 2 slices lettuce and 2 tomato slices.
Step 4
Layer another slice of bread on each sandwich and top with each with 4 slices avocado and 2 slices turkey bacon. Top with last piece of bread.
Step 5
Slice sandwiches in half diagonally, and secure with toothpicks.
The CarbLovers Diet