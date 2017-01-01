- Calories per serving 317
- Fat per serving 18.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.75g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 35mg
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 33g
- Sugars per serving 11.5g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Sodium per serving 241mg
Oatmeal-Cranberry Muffins
Photo: Jim Bathie
Resistant starch: 1 gram
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°.
Step 2
Spray a 12-muffin pan with cooking spray and reserve.
Step 3
Combine oats, flours, sugar, baking powder, spices, and salt in a bowl.
Step 4
In a separate bowl whisk water, oil, applesauce, and eggs until incorporated.
Step 5
Combine wet and dry ingredients and add cranberries.
Step 6
Distribute batter evenly into muffin pan. Bake until a toothpick in the center comes out clean and tops are browned, 30–35 minutes.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook