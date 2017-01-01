Oatmeal-Cranberry Muffins

Photo: Jim Bathie
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
12 muffins (serving size: 1 muffin with 1 TBSP almond butter)
April 2011

Resistant starch: 1 gram

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup whole wheat flour
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/2 cup oil
  • 1/2 cup applesauce
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup dried, sweetened cranberries

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 317
  • Fat per serving 18.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.75g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 35mg
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 33g
  • Sugars per serving 11.5g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Sodium per serving 241mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Spray a 12-muffin pan with cooking spray and reserve.

Step 3

Combine oats, flours, sugar, baking powder, spices, and salt in a bowl.

Step 4

In a separate bowl whisk water, oil, applesauce, and eggs until incorporated.

Step 5

Combine wet and dry ingredients and add cranberries.

Step 6

Distribute batter evenly into muffin pan. Bake until a toothpick in the center comes out clean and tops are browned, 30–35 minutes.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

