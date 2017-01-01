- Calories per serving 331
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 52g
- Sugars per serving 14g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Sodium per serving 54mg
Granola with Pecans, Pumpkin Seeds and Dried Mango
Resistant starch: 5 grams
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°.
Step 2
Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and reserve.
Step 3
Combine oats, puffed millet, pecans and pumpkinseeds in a large bowl.
Step 4
Whisk together canola oil, maple syrup, apple juice, vanilla, and salt in a small bowl and toss with dry ingredients.
Step 5
Spread on a large parchment-lined baking sheet and bake until golden brown, stirring occasionally, 20-25 minutes.
Step 6
Remove from oven, let cool completely, and toss with dried mango.
Step 7
The CarbLovers Diet