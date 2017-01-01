How to Make Health.com My Home Page

Use the instructions below to make Health.com your home page.

PC

Firefox:

At the top of your browser, select the "Tools" menu, second from the right. Click on "the "Options" tab. When the window pops open, click on the "Main" tab at the top. If you are currently on the Health.com home page, click "Use Current Page," and then select "OK" at the bottom of the window. You're all set!

Mac

Firefox:

At the top of your browser, click on the "Firefox" menu, first on the left. Select the "Preferences..." tab. When the window pops open, click on the "Main" tab at the top. If you are on the Health.com home page, click "Use Current Page," and then close the window by clicking the small red button in the upper left hand corner. You're all set!

Safari: