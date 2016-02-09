4 Delicious Weeknight Recipes You Can Make Ahead of Time

You can whip up these make-ahead recipes in no time

Ellie Krieger, RD
February 09, 2016
1 of 5 Quentin Bacon

No-stress meals

End the "What to eat?" scramble with these nourishing make-ahead recipes from Ellie Krieger, RD, from her book You Have It Made: Delicious, Healthy, Do-Ahead Meals ($30, amazon.com).

2 of 5 Quentin Bacon

Mediterranean Braised Green and White Beans

Try this recipe: Mediterranean Braised Green and White Beans

Cook it on a weekend, then stick it in the fridge for up to 4 days. It reheats like a dream (in a pot, covered, over medium-low heat).

Calories: 171

3 of 5 Quentin Bacon

Harvest Breakfast Cookies

Try this recipe: Harvest Breakfast Cookies

Pack these hearty treats in an airtight container in the fridge. That's breakfast for a week, done. (Bring to room temperature before eating.)

Calories: 356

4 of 5 Quentin Bacon

Spinach and Pesto Lasagna Roll-Ups

Try this recipe: Spinach and Pesto Lasagna Roll-Ups

Assemble up to 4 days ahead and you've got an autopilot dinner in the fridge: Just bring to room temperature and bake (add an extra 15 minutes before removing foil).

Calories: 475

5 of 5 Quentin Bacon

Forbidden Rice Bowl

Try this recipe: Forbidden Rice Bowl

You can prep the sauce and hard-boiled eggs for this flavorful grain bowl up to 1 week in advance; feel free to swap in other veggies you love.

Calories: 463

