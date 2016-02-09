4 Delicious Weeknight Recipes You Can Make Ahead of Time

You can whip up these make-ahead recipes in no time
End the "What to eat?" scramble with these nourishing make-ahead recipes from Ellie Krieger, RD, from her book You Have It Made: Delicious, Healthy, Do-Ahead Meals ($30, amazon.com).
Try this recipe: Mediterranean Braised Green and White Beans
Cook it on a weekend, then stick it in the fridge for up to 4 days. It reheats like a dream (in a pot, covered, over medium-low heat).
Calories: 171
Try this recipe: Harvest Breakfast Cookies
Pack these hearty treats in an airtight container in the fridge. That's breakfast for a week, done. (Bring to room temperature before eating.)
Calories: 356
Try this recipe: Spinach and Pesto Lasagna Roll-Ups
Assemble up to 4 days ahead and you've got an autopilot dinner in the fridge: Just bring to room temperature and bake (add an extra 15 minutes before removing foil).
Calories: 475
Try this recipe: Forbidden Rice Bowl
You can prep the sauce and hard-boiled eggs for this flavorful grain bowl up to 1 week in advance; feel free to swap in other veggies you love.
Calories: 463