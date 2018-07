Blame this: Tight feet or ankles

You probably don't think about the muscles in your feet all that much, but truth be told, they are constantly working hard for you. Tightness in the feet or ankles can be felt everywhere—but especially in the knees, which take on much of the pounding from what's happening directly below them.



Feel-better move: Plantar fascia stretch

Kneel with your toes tucked, placing your weight on the balls of both feet. Slowly lower your upper body until you're sitting on your heels. Place your hands on the tops of your thighs and lean back. Hold for 20 to 60 seconds.



Strength supplement

To get your knees back in top form, you'll have to work your glutes and quads big time. Try basic body-weight squats, advises Reavy. This tried-and-true exercise will help fix any lower body imbalances you may have.