How to Treat 4 Different Kinds of Headaches

Over-the-counter painkillers—ibuprofen, naproxen—can dull the sensation. But to avoid these headaches, you'll want to address possible triggers, such as stress, tension in the face and neck muscles, poor posture, or clenching or grinding your teeth.



Try stress-reduction techniques such as meditation, biofeedback, and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), says Richard B. Lipton, MD, professor of neurology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and director of the Montefiore Headache Center in New York City. If the headaches strike 15 or more days per month, they're considered chronic; see your doctor for stronger pain relief and/or prevention meds.

