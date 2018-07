Whether you're afraid you'll go hog-wild on the margaritas and mini hot dogs or that people will comment that you're not, isolating yourself to focus on weight loss-related pursuits is a red flag that your focus is getting too narrow. Brennan has patients who have a really tough time with holidays like Christmas and New Year's because they feel pressure to eat and see people. But isolation is not healthy. "When you close yourself off, you become victim to only your own self-deprecating thoughts and messages," Ressler says. "You're not getting any feedback that would challenge those unhealthy beliefs or assumptions." You can also feel like you're alone, which often spirals into depression and eating disorders, Peat says. Some of the most important checks on a budding disorder are friends and family saying, "Hey, I'm kind of worried about you." If you're saying no to drinks, dinners, and parties that might mess with your diet or exercise protocol, it's time to get in some healthy social interaction—and the support you likely need.