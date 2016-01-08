5 Gorgeous Ways to Shake Up Your Makeup Routine

Your new go-to: Make Up For Ever Aqua Liner in #6 Iridescent Navy Blue, $21; sephora.com.

Try: An extra swipe of color



Add a streak of colored liner for eyes that really pop.



Black defines; blue brightens. Get the best of both hues: "A second swipe of color brings the focus to eyes without shadow," notes New York City celebrity makeup artist Troy Surratt. Trace your upper lash line with black liquid liner from inner to outer corners, then top with a stroke of deep blue liquid liner. Finish with pink cheeks and a rosy lip stain.