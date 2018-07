You know you need a good night's rest to perform at your peak the next day, whether that's at the office or on the racecourse. What you may not realize is that sufficient sleep may help you live longer, spur creativity, curb stress, and maintain a healthy weight, as well as many other benefits . The products that follow will help you make the most of your time in bed. They're worth it—after all, you do spend a third of your life asleep!