If you're emerging from the holidays having put on a little weight, you're not alone: the average person gains about a pound between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, according to the New England Journal of Medicine. But the good news is that a few simple changes to your routine can help you shed the weight quickly. "After the holidays, it's smart to get back on track by making small, realistic changes, instead of setting yourself up for failure by being overly drastic," says Keri Gans, RDN, a New York City-based nutrition consultant and author of The Small Change Diet.



To lose one pound in seven days, you'll need to eliminate a minimum of 500 calories each day through diet or exercise. These tips from trainers and nutritionists will help you work off at least that many calories a day (if not more) and lose weight fast. Aim to follow seven of the suggestions on this list over the course of a week, and you'll be well on your way to reclaiming your waistline before you've even had a chance to pack up the holiday decorations.