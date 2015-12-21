Our hair goes through a lot. Between the heat from our blowdryers and the damage from the sun, we could all benefit from extra nourishment. For healthier, shinier hair try these six products that lock in moisture, repair damage, and smooth out your hair for a salon-worthy 'do.
This shampoo uses Rahua oil to penetrate damaged hair, leaving your mane strong and healthy. This shampoo is ideal for color-treated hair because it uses coconut and shea butters to gently remove oil and dirt without stripping any important nutrients from your strands.
This styling cream gives you blowout results without the trip to the hairdresser. It goes from cream to ioil for deep moisturizing, then transforms into a powder for beautiful volume. Apply this cream to damp hair and blow dry for salon-worthy results.