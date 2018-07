How Healthy Is Your State? All 50, Ranked From First to Worst

2014 rank: 48Louisiana is 2015's least-healthy state in the U.S. Why? Let us count the ways: In the last five years, children in poverty increased 73% and public health funding decreased 33%. It has the highest infectious disease rate in the nation. Nearly 35% of the state is obese. More people die of cancer and cardiovascular disease in Louisiana than in nearly any other state. Louisiana ranks in the top 10 for adolescent immunizations, and there's a low disparity in health status by education, but other than that, Louisiana has its work cut out for it.