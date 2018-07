If you avoided the ocean last summer because of an uptick in shark attacks , you may be worrying about the wrong hazard. Yes, there were more Jaws-style incidents this year than normal, but according to a September report from Mashable, more people died this year while attempting to take "selfie" photos than from swimming in shark-infested waters.Speaking of selfies, they've also been linked to narcissism and alienation from friends and family, even when they're not causing physical danger. And they're not the only risky smartphone behavior we learned about this year: Being separated from our phones can cause anxiety and cognitive impairment , found a study published in January. On the other hand, paying too much attention to them can cause our loved ones to feel "phone snubbed," or "phubbed" , according to an October study. One good bit of smartphone news? Texting bans seem to be saving lives