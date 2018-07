OXO On Illuminating Digital Immersion Blender ($90, amazon.com If you've ever tried to puree a hot soup in a traditional blender, then you know what an arduous process it is to transfer the liquid from the pot to the pitcher and back. An immersion blender solves that problem by pureeing food in the container in which it's being prepped. This OXO model features six speeds, and you can say goodbye to countertop splatters thanks to a nifty slow-start feature. Other perks include nonslip grip that makes the device easy to hold even with wet hands, and a nylon head that won't scratch your cookware. Also cool: It has an LED headlight, so you can see what's going on inside the bowl as you blend (in other words, no more surprise chunks!).