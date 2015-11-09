Try these decadent, but surprisingly healthy chocolate desserts, and you won't have to worry about packing on the pounds this holiday season. Celebrate with festive, superfood-filled treats—presents for your body and spirit.
2 of 5David Loftus
Spiced Chocolate and Sweet Potato Brownies
With cacao nibs, you get all the benefits of dark chocolate—antioxidants, fiber, iron, magnesium, and more—without added sugar or other fillers.
Ingredients: Sweet potatoes, Medjool dates, almonds, buckwheat flour, raw cacao nibs, raw cacao powder, honey, orange zest, cinnamon