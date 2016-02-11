9 Superfood Upgrades That Will Make Your Meals Even Healthier

8 of 10 Getty Images

Hemp

No, the hemp seeds used to make products like hemp powder, milk and hemp butter don't have the psychoactive effect of the cannabis plant, smoked as marijuana. But they do pack protein, vitamin E, fiber, iron and essential fatty acids (fats you must eat because your body needs them but can't produce them on its own), which may help curb the risk of heart disease.



Add it: Fold 1 or 2 tablespoons of whole hemp seeds into any dish that lends itself to a nutty bite. They resemble sesame seeds but have a slightly grassier flavor. You can even use them to crust poultry or seafood; just coat meat with beaten egg or egg whites.



1 tablespoon = 60 calories