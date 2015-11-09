If you spend your summers dreaming about the slopes, and come November start obsessively checking the snow forecast, then the following 12 ski and snowboard products are for you. We've rounded up the most innovative ski and snowboard gear for women that combines innovation and style.
Advertisement
2 of 12Will Styer
Hands-on
Snap a selfie without exposing your hands: The Burton Gore-Tex Mitt's ($70; burton.com) synthetic leather palm is touch screen—compatible. It comes with a liner glove ̧ too!
3 of 12Will Styer
Double take
With two lenses that you can alternate, the anti-fog Smith I/O Goggle ($180; amazon.com) keeps vision clear in all conditions.
Advertisement
4 of 12Will Styer
Hot streak
Lined with tiny silver dots that help you retain body heat, the Columbia Heatzone 1000 TurboDown Hooded Jacket ($450; amazon.com) fights frigid days.