8 Party-Pleasing Holiday Appetizers You Can Feel Good About Eating

Party pleasers
Who says the holidays can't be healthy? Hors d'oeuvres have a rep for being seriously fattening, but not these—they're indulgent, yet packed with protein, heart-healthy fats, immune-boosting powers, and more.
Lentil "Pate" With Apples
Picky guests won't be able to resist this impressive faux "pâté" appetizer.
Lentils are loaded with protein, folate, potassium and magnesium. Plus, 1 cup has 15 grams of filling fiber.