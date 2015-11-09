5 New Age-Erasing Retinol Products

Try the latest, cutting-edge products and say good-bye to wrinkles!
Dermalogica Age Smart Overnight Retinol Repair and Buffer Cream ($85; ulta.com)This system consists of a high-dose retinol cream and a soothing aloe vera lotion. Apply together, or alternate every other night.
Skincare L de L Cosmetics Retinol Anti-Aging Cleanser ($14; amazon.com)Tiny treatment-filled beads burst on contact to soften and retexturize as the frothy cleanser whisks away makeup, dirt and oil. A skin win!
Paula's Choice Resist 1% Retinol Booster ($50; amazon.com)Love your night cream but want the line-erasing benefits of retinol, too? Add a few drops of this potent (yet gentle!) potion to your moisturizer, then rub in.
StriVectin Advanced Retinol Pore Refiner ($99; ulta.com)This lightweight lotion uses retinol along with a cocktail of skin-tightening ingredients to instantly minimize the look of pores.