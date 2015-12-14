7 Gifts for Women Who Love to Work Out

You know her: She's always either covered in chalk from CrossFit, zenned out from doing yoga, or humming her favorite song from SoulCycle. These unique gifts will inspire and motivate that fitness lover in your life.
This 70's inspired tennis bag is super roomy; we're talking spacious enough for all of your match essentials, including a racquet, three tennis ball cans, shoes (in that handy bottom zip), and even an extra change of clothes. Even better: It has a detachable insulated water bottle holder to keep your water cool on the court.
Reebok X FACE Stockholm Classic Leather Spirit sneakers
At the tippy top of our wish list this holiday season: a comfy, chic shoe that'll add a metallic pop to any holiday outfit. Bonus: This bronze pair also gives you a healthy dose of motivation (check out the footbed!) every time you slip it on.
Don't leave your noggin exposed to the elements. Instead, chase away those winter chill—and look super stylish—with this bright, warm and water-resistant lid featuring a playful coyote fur visor and ear-flaps. Trust us, you'll thanks us when that first big snow storm of the season hits.
This sleek, expandable pouchâ€“which fits a smartphone (yep the iPhone 6s plus slides right in!), your keys and even some cash for that post run recovery smoothieâ€“ wonâ€™t jostle while you jog. Plus the metallic hue adds a little joie de vive.
Boasting a wider frame for a more comfortable fit and at just 20 bucks a pop (!), youâ€™ll be tempted to snag these UV protected sunnies in multiple funky hues. Oh and they look really cool too whether you are skiing down the slopes, stretching out in the sand or just sitting pretty on the porch.
Stubborn sore spots got you down? Pull out these pint-size orbs. They help you nix tight, aching spots while filling your presence with a sweet-smelling and soothing sent. Plus these aromatherapy massage balls are perfect for traveling too.
Asking Santa to help you score a gorgeous core? This balance ball inspired stool, which is 100 times cooler looking, letâ€™s you cop a squat at your desk, in your living room or wherever, while you actively engage those tough-to-tone ab muscles. We totally see a carved out middle come spring!
