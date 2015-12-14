7 Gifts for Women Who Love to Work Out

Perfect presents for ladies who love to sweat.

More
Health.com
December 14, 2015
1 of 8 Will Styer

Fitness gifts for women

You know her: She's always either covered in chalk from CrossFit, zenned out from doing yoga, or humming her favorite song from SoulCycle. These unique gifts will inspire and motivate that fitness lover in your life.
Advertisement
2 of 8 Will Styer

Tory Sport canvas tennis tote

($395; torysport.com)

This 70's inspired tennis bag is super roomy; we're talking spacious enough for all of your match essentials, including a racquet, three tennis ball cans, shoes (in that handy bottom zip), and even an extra change of clothes. Even better: It has a detachable insulated water bottle holder to keep your water cool on the court.

3 of 8 Will Styer

Reebok X FACE Stockholm Classic Leather Spirit sneakers

($75; zappos.com)

At the tippy top of our wish list this holiday season: a comfy, chic shoe that'll add a metallic pop to any holiday outfit. Bonus: This bronze pair also gives you a healthy dose of motivation (check out the footbed!) every time you slip it on.

Advertisement
4 of 8 Will Styer

Canada Goose Aviator water-resistant furry hat

($225; amazon.com)

Don't leave your noggin exposed to the elements. Instead, chase away those winter chill—and look super stylish—with this bright, warm and water-resistant lid featuring a playful coyote fur visor and ear-flaps. Trust us, you'll thanks us when that first big snow storm of the season hits.

Advertisement
5 of 8 Will Styer

Large Pocket SPIbelt

($22; amazon.com)

This sleek, expandable pouchâ€“which fits a smartphone (yep the iPhone 6s plus slides right in!), your keys and even some cash for that post run recovery smoothieâ€“ wonâ€™t jostle while you jog. Plus the metallic hue adds a little joie de vive.

Advertisement
6 of 8 Will Styer

Knockaround Yellow Monochrome Premiums sunglasses

($14; amazon.com)

Boasting a wider frame for a more comfortable fit and at just 20 bucks a pop (!), youâ€™ll be tempted to snag these UV protected sunnies in multiple funky hues. Oh and they look really cool too whether you are skiing down the slopes, stretching out in the sand or just sitting pretty on the porch.

Advertisement
7 of 8 Will Styer

T Spheres aromatherapy-infused massage balls

($35; amazon.com)

Stubborn sore spots got you down? Pull out these pint-size orbs. They help you nix tight, aching spots while filling your presence with a sweet-smelling and soothing sent. Plus these aromatherapy massage balls are perfect for traveling too.

Advertisement
8 of 8 Will Styer

Humanscale Ballo stool

($299; amazon.com)

Asking Santa to help you score a gorgeous core? This balance ball inspired stool, which is 100 times cooler looking, letâ€™s you cop a squat at your desk, in your living room or wherever, while you actively engage those tough-to-tone ab muscles. We totally see a carved out middle come spring!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up