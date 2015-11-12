12 Easy Ways to Glam Up Your Makeup for Holiday Parties

It's beginning to look a lot like... party season. Get gorgeous in almost no time with these genius beauty moves.
Sport ski cheeks
Mimic that pretty dashing-through-the-snow flush by pressing pink cream blush on the apples of cheeks and a bit on the tip of your nose (where the wind would normally give you color), says Los Angeles celebrity makeup artist Kayleen McAdams. Then dab a little foundation on top to soften.
We like: lllamasqua Cream Blusher in Laid, $28; amazon.com.
Deck out your decolletage
When you're wearing a plunging neckline, dust a shimmering powder on your collarbones and the tops of your breasts to highlight curves.
We like: Clé de Peau Beauté Limited Edition Body Powder, $120; nordstrom.com.
Do a (simple) smoky eye
Fear not: You don't need a palette of shadows to create a smoldering look. Just drag a kohl liner along your upper lash line, and use a smudging brush to buff color up toward the crease, says McAdams. Smudge liner along your bottom lashes, too, and finish with mascara.
We like: Flower That's So Kohl Eyeliner, $8; walmart.com and Maybelline New York Push Up Drama Mascara, $8; walmart.com.
Stripe it rich
Add a festive touch to an otherwise modest mani with this no-fuss technique from Julie Kandalec, celebrity manicurist and creative director of Paintbox in New York City: Draw a line of metallic polish down the center of previous painted nails, using the narrower side of the brush for precision. Once dry, dot a chunky glitter polish over each line; seal with a clear topcoat.
We like: Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure in Crown Jewels, $8; amazon.com. Essie in Summit of Style, $9; essie.com.
Slip in hair bling
For an easy way to glam up your hair, try a sparkly clip behind your ear. Or pin a vintage brooch to a skinny headband that matches your hair color: It will appear as if the jewels were magically floating on your strands.
Lash out
Call it fringe with benefits: "Lashes flecked with shimmer catch the light every time you blink, giving eyes extra twinkle," says New York City celebrity makeup artist Brandie Hopstein. Layer three coats of glittery lash topcoat over black mascara for a hint of sparkle.
We like: Circa Dual Focus Volumizing Mascara and Topcoat, $12; walgreens.com.
Shimmer and smile
Swipe on opal lipstick. The iridescent sheen looks subtly pearly when worn alone or over your favorite lip color.
We like: Bite Beauty Opal Crème Lipstick, $24; sephora.com.
Light up your skin
For added glow, start with a liquid foundation. Then tap a pearly highlighter on the high points of your face: brow bones, center of forehead, cheekbones, tip of nose, Cupid's bow and chin. Use a fluffy powder brush to blend it into luminosity, suggests Hopstein, and pair with low- key eyes and lips.
We like: Bobbi Brown Face Highlighter, $35; sephora.com.
Ditch black liner
"Offbeat shades like sapphire and apricot look shockingly chic on the lower lash line," says Hopstein. Trace yours with a slightly worn pencil (you'll want a wider line than a freshly sharpened tip gives) from inner corner outward. Instant wow.
We like: Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Freak, $20; sephora.com, Touch in Sol Gel Liner in Cosmic Carrot, $16; sephora.com, and Make Up For Ever Artist Liner in Majorelle Blue, $19; sephora.com.
Break out bold lips
While a swipe of color straight from the tube is dramatic, for a softer, stainlike finish, Hopstein suggests patting on lipstick with your ring finger. Don't worry about creating clean lines around the edges, she adds: "The current look is a bit blurred, as if you've been hanging around the mistletoe." Blot lips and top with balm.
We like: Smashbox Be Legendary Lipstick in Femme Fatale, $20; sephora.com. MAC Lipstick in Evening Rendezvous, $17; nordstrom.com.
To fake awake
A flawless face starts with soft skin. Prep yours with one of these fast-acting masks.