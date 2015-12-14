9 Glam Gifts for Beauty Addicts

For the girl who likes to kiss and tell, get her this set of lip glosses. The set of four glosses comes in a re-usable metallic orange wristlet and includes two neutral shades and two standout shades so her lips are covered, no matter the occasion.
This elegant clip works on any hair length, and makes the perfect stocking stuffer or add-on to any gift. Simply slide it on to jazz up an existing style or use it to spice up an otherwise simple ponytail.
This set of metallic makeup brushes is an essential upgrade to any beauty guru's makeup bag. The set comes with a powder, shadow and blush brush and are each engineered for perfect weight distribution when tipped toward the face for a more precise application.
For the girl who has everythingâ€”this fragrance will not disappoint. The bottle is designed to mimic one of Marc Jacob's signature bags while the parfum inside has notes of iris, jasmine and amber for a sophisticated scent that anyone will enjoy wearing.
Laura Geller Book of Travelers Five Palette Baked Eyeshadow Library
If the makeup lover in your life is a particular one, this is the gift for her. This set contains five books of eye shadow palettes ranging in color from creamy neutrals to bold brights so she'll have a shade to match any occasion.
Your friend or your loved one will be blown away with this fun hair dryer from Amika. Available in five designs, it weighs less than a pound, has three temperature settings, two speeds, and a cool blast option to help eliminate frizz for a sleek, smooth blowout every time.
Give the gift of a perfect hair day with this set of shampoo, conditioner, and heat protector from Oribe. These rejuvenating products use healing oils and extracts to protect strands from heat styling and undo damage that's already occurred.
Give the gift of gorgeous skin with this travel-friendly skincare set from Tula. Each of the products in the kit—a gentle cleanser, anti-aging eye cream, illuminating face serum and hydrating day and night cream—contains probiotics to help defend against external bacteria, calm inflammation and decrease skin sensitivity, plus a blend of proteins and vitamins to boost radiance. Plus, if you use the code HEALTH20, you'll get 20% off your order. It's a skin win!
Give your manicure maven this set of polishes for a gift that keeps on giving. Shades of deep plum, mistletoe red and glitter-y gold can be worn well after the holidays are over. Wear them alone or together for endless nail art possibilities.