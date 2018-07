9 Glam Gifts for Beauty Addicts

($52; tulaforlife.com Give the gift of gorgeous skin with this travel-friendly skincare set from Tula. Each of the products in the kit—a gentle cleanser, anti-aging eye cream, illuminating face serum and hydrating day and night cream—contains probiotics to help defend against external bacteria, calm inflammation and decrease skin sensitivity, plus a blend of proteins and vitamins to boost radiance. Plus, if you use the code HEALTH20, you'll get 20% off your order. It's a skin win!