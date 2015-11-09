6 Eco-Friendly and Socially Conscious Gifts

Give the gift of green (no, not money). With organic or all-natural ingredients, responsible sourcing of materials, and charity give-back programs, these presents are all as good for the globe as they are for the person receiving them.
Wool And The Gang Lil' Snood Dogg responsibly sourced scarf knit kit
Wool And The Gang Lil' Snood Dogg responsibly sourced scarf knit kit ($35; woolandthegang.com)
Have a friend who's always wanted to learn how to knit? Well, this kit is the perfect fit. She'll get everything she needs to knit herself a stylish, cozy snood (sewing needle, wool, instructions), all in one bag. Plus, it's like you're giving her a fun activity and an accessory all rolled into one present.
Coffee already makes you all warm and fuzzy inside, and now you'll feel it even more with the new TOMS and Chemex pour-over coffee maker. With each purchase of the 40-oz coffee maker both TOMS and CHEMEX will give one week of safe water to a person in need. And you thought there was no way coffee could get better.
MixedMade additive-free spicy honey and maple syrup
Want to up your gourmet game? Drizzle MixedMade Bees Knees additive-free spicy honey (made from wildflower honey and chili peppers) over cheese to kick your Brie or Camembert up a notch. Or, pour a little Trees Knees additive-free spicy organic maple syrup on waffles for a hot breakfast (it's made sans corn syrup—just maple syrup and chili peppers).
Sitting in a room with potted plants may help boost your mood, so why not spread a little cheer with this artsy UncommonGoods Boxcar trio of planters. All handmade in Portland, Oregon, from walnut and stainless steel, use the planters to show off succulents or whatever plants suit your fancy. You can set it on a windowsill, or even turn it into a centerpiece for dinner parties.
Soma sustainable pitcher and plant-based water filter
Soma sustainable pitcher and plant-based water filter ($40; amazon.com)
A water filtration pitcher might not sound like the most exciting present, but this Soma pitcher is attractive enough to keep out on a table or counter. It's also an ideal green gift: it has a BPA-free carafe and plant-based water filter, plus Soma donates clean drinking water to people in need through charity: water.
Keep this sudsy set on hand for any last-minute gift exchanges. The trio of soaps not only smells delicious—mint chocolate swirl, peppermint stick and pumpkin pie—they're also made with olive oil so they're good for the skin, too! Plus, the natural wood soap dish blends right in with any décor.
